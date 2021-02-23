CI Investments Inc. Acquires 108,123 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 106.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,123 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $34,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $182,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 31.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 146.2% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

TXN stock opened at $173.09 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $181.80. The company has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.20 and a 200 day moving average of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

