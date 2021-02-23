CI Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Spotify Technology worth $44,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 145.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 48.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $349.91 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.15.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

