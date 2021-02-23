CI Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $55,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 187,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $596.50 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $681.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.75. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

