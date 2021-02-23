CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Activision Blizzard worth $71,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,143,000 after buying an additional 326,860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,221,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,710,000 after acquiring an additional 56,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average of $84.85.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

