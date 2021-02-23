CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 101.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,104 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,178 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $28,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in The Boeing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $212.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.66. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $321.74. The company has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.84.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.