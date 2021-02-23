CI Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,976 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $36,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $190.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

