CI Investments Inc. Sells 6,418 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $50,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $105,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 47,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $246.02 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.48.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.