CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 1,739 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $779,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Charter Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR opened at $596.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.75. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist increased their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

