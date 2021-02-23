CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Moody’s by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 166,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

Moody’s stock opened at $277.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.01. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

