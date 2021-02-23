Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.49

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.49 and last traded at $54.28, with a volume of 20535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

In related news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 33.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

