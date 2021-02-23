Cipher Reaches Market Capitalization of $41,449.17 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, Cipher has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Cipher has a market cap of $41,449.17 and approximately $120,524.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00075334 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00034831 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Cipher Token Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Token Trading

Cipher can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

