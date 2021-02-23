Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Shares Down 16.1%

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK)’s share price dropped 16.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 33,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 19,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37.

Cipherloc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation, a developer of advanced encryption technology, provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure data and safeguard privacy. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

