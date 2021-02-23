Circle Property (LON:CRC) Shares Down 4.1%

Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC)’s share price was down 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.29). Approximately 3,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.50 ($2.38).

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19. The stock has a market cap of £49.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 179.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 167.83.

About Circle Property (LON:CRC)

Circle is amongst the best performing quoted UK real estate companies by NAV total return (NAV growth and dividend) having delivered consistent returns with 87% NAV growth since IPO in 2016 in absolute terms. Circle focusses on acquiring assets in regional cities, many of which have significant office supply constraints, and on office assets with active management potential (refurbishment opportunities, under-rented or vacant properties or short leases), rather than just maximising initial rental yields.

