Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 813,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 199,935 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.2% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $36,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. 360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,717,909.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,530 shares of company stock worth $3,338,858. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.54. 1,417,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,138,654. The company has a market capitalization of $192.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

