Citadel (CTL) Trading 77.1% Lower This Week

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Citadel has a total market cap of $57,954.35 and approximately $11.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded 77.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000187 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 61.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

