Citigroup Boosts Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Price Target to $5.50

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TRMT stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,231. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 62.98%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.21% of Tremont Mortgage Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

