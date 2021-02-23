Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 100.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. SP Asset Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.05. 1,106,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,635,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

