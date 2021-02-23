Civic (CVC) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Civic has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a market cap of $256.28 million and $117.24 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000759 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00055149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.41 or 0.00780152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00031262 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00039706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00058816 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,311.54 or 0.04583913 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic (CVC) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

