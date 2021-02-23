Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 107.40 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 107.40 ($1.40). Approximately 877,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,255,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.41).

The stock has a market cap of £667.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.69, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.24%.

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

