Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.14

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.14 and last traded at $86.80, with a volume of 11955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.39.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.83.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Clean Harbors by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 408.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $2,064,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,685,000 after acquiring an additional 92,570 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

