Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.14

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.14 and last traded at $86.80, with a volume of 11955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.39.
CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.83.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Clean Harbors by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 408.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $2,064,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,685,000 after acquiring an additional 92,570 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
