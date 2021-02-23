ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ClearPoint Neuro in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of CLPT opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.09 million, a P/E ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.47. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $31.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at $7,359,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at $3,337,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at $845,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 2,640.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

