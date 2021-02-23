Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s share price fell 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.50. 814,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,055,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

CLSD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $169.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 53,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $105,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,127,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 51,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,179,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,235.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 455,845 shares of company stock worth $1,204,573 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. 24.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

