Clement Munroe Best III Sells 11,000 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $517,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,354.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BECN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 332,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,570. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 347,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 53,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000.

BECN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Longbow Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.16.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.