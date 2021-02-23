Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) (LON:CLIN) Declares GBX 2.15 Dividend

Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) (LON:CLIN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CLIN stock opened at GBX 726.50 ($9.49) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11. Clinigen Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 350.40 ($4.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 940 ($12.28). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 739.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 675.81. The company has a market capitalization of £966.46 million and a PE ratio of 74.22.

Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

