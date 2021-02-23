Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) (LON:CLIN) Declares GBX 2.15 Dividend

Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) (LON:CLIN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CLIN stock opened at GBX 726.50 ($9.49) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11. Clinigen Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 350.40 ($4.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 940 ($12.28). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 739.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 675.81. The company has a market capitalization of £966.46 million and a PE ratio of 74.22.
Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) Company Profile
Featured Article: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.