CloakCoin Price Down 22.9% Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $1,616.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010834 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,591,700 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

