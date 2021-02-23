Cloudbric (CLB) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $27,786.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00051393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.56 or 0.00689190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00031225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00037482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,024.34 or 0.04285406 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.