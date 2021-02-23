Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.68

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 205665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLOV. Citigroup began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 72.7% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

