CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells $2,151,380.00 in Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $3.28 on Tuesday, hitting $198.75. 3,450,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,974. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.83 and its 200 day moving average is $175.15. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in CME Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in CME Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.59.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

