CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Kevin Kometer Sells 8,000 Shares

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,450,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,974. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.15. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in CME Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in CME Group by 388.5% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in CME Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

