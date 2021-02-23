CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,580 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 2.8% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.73% of CME Group worth $475,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CME Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 171,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

CME stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.55. The company had a trading volume of 77,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.15. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,936. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

