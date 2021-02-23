Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $15.00. 2,007,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,825,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CODX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of -3.30.

In other news, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $105,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Reed L. Benson sold 89,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $940,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,070 shares of company stock worth $1,737,653. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 5,683.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 55,245 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 143,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 82,163 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 115.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.