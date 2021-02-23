Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 1,838 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 495,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,167 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 645,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,334,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.44. 453,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,987,082. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

