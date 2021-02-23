Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 325.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,353 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after buying an additional 9,917,107 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,334,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,939,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,349 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $74.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,507,483. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $145.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

