Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 269,889 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2,302.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,889 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up 1.3% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Unilever were worth $16,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.07. 168,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,824. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

