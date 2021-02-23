Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $8.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.16. The stock had a trading volume of 679,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,380. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $310.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.34, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

