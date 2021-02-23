Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.54. 421,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,160,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

