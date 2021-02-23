Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.53. The stock had a trading volume of 86,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,768. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $218.87. The company has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

