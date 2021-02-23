Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.84.

BA traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.75. 412,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,441,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.53 and its 200 day moving average is $189.66. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $321.74.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

