Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $12.01 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,930 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $12,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.50. 122,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $70.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

