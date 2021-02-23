Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.03 on Tuesday, hitting $220.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,610,912. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $230.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

