Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 21,646 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned about 0.09% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000,000 after acquiring an additional 227,024 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,489,000 after acquiring an additional 113,810 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,033,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 477,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,703. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $59.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27.

