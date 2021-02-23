Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 1,290 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after buying an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,968,000 after buying an additional 1,627,649 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,932,000 after buying an additional 1,015,831 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,442,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,673,000 after buying an additional 881,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after buying an additional 810,207 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 917,982 shares of company stock valued at $120,898,322. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.94. The company had a trading volume of 303,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,732,347. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $315.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

