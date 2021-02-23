Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 838 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,871. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.06 and a 200 day moving average of $187.85. The stock has a market cap of $142.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

