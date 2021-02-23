Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) dropped 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 2,084,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,076,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
COCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $115.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.46.
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.
