Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s stock price traded down 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.27 and last traded at $22.17. 934,179 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 712,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Codexis alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Codexis by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 38,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.