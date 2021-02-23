Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.67

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and traded as high as $16.79. Codorus Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 19,273 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $19.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 517.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

