Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 347,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 82,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -544,000.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Coffee alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 89.0% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 70,194 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares during the period.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.