Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 35,991 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $73,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,581.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average is $74.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

