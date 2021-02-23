Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.61

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and traded as high as $14.32. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 44,935 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RFI)
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
