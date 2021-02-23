Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.61

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and traded as high as $14.32. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 44,935 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RFI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

