Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 811,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,250 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.93% of Cohu worth $30,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cohu by 327.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cohu by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of COHU stock opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $865,063.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,371,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.